A woman has been told her seven-year-old daughter lives 0.1 miles (160m) too close to school to get a free bus.

Claire, from Nantyfyllon, and her daughter Seren, live 1.9 miles (3km) from the school, meaning they are ineligible for free bus travel.

Bridgend council says its two-mile criteria meets Welsh government requirements.

Claire said: "I'm a working parent and nothing is done to help. It's a disgrace."