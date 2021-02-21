Thirteen-year-old Louie from Cardiff has a congenital heart defect, which has required operations throughout his life.

He had his first open heart surgery at just two weeks old, and then again aged four to replace the material fixing his heart.

Because the materials are not completely biological, they are unable to grow with him and he needs repeated operations.

Louie is now hopeful that a pioneering new stem cell treatment, which helps damaged blood vessels grow and help regenerate damaged heart muscle, will mean fewer operations.

Louie said the breakthrough means “the world to him”.