"What this town has given Wales and the rest of the world is immeasurable."

This is how Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney, described Wrexham after being honoured by the council for their help in promoting the city.

He told a council meeting that he and his friend feel like the "luckiest guys on Earth" following their freedom of Wrexham award.

The Deadpool actor and McElhenney completed their takeover of the National League club for £2m in February 2021.

Since then the club has reached the league play-offs and an FA Trophy Final at Wembley, while their takeover has been charted by the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.