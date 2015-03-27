A cheap credit card-sized computer that has made coding accessible to thousands has had its 10th anniversary.

The Raspberry Pi, produced at a Sony factory in Pencoed, Bridgend, can cost as little as £30 and has been used by thousands of children to learn computing skills.

"It's about having that ability of not having to worry about breaking a laptop that cost hundreds of pounds," said Ellora Jones, an ethical hacking student.

She added: "Breaking things is how you learn to fix them."