As crowds gathered to release balloons for a 19-year-old who had collapsed and died in Swansea, few could have foreseen the violence that was soon to erupt.

The Mayhill area of the city was turned into a "warzone" according to a judge - as cars were torched, houses vandalised and police attacked.

The two-hours of mayhem on 20 May 2021 has left a scar on the city.

Now 18 people, aged between 18 and 45 and all from the local area, have been locked up for their part in the trouble including four who have been sentenced to young offenders institutions.