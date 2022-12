A pub was left wrecked after a burst water main flooded the building.

Manager Richard McGill said the damage at The George, in Mountain Ash, meant they would lose about 150 customers on Sunday.

He believed it could be months before the bar was back to what it used to be.

“The damage, it’s ruined the suspended ceiling, furniture, carpets, walls,” he said.

