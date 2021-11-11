A woman who has been trying to have a baby for more than two years said she was devastated to be told to "lose weight and come back" by a fertility clinic without any offer of support.

Rachel Rowlands, 33, from Nelson, Caerphilly county, said clinicians "didn't explore any issues as to why that might be", adding that she had health conditions affecting her weight.

Charity Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales claimed Ms Rowlands' experiences were "not rare".

The Welsh government said all clinicians should support families with fertility issues.