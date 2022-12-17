First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended a decision not to improve a pay offer to nurses on strike in Wales.

He was asked if his government was abdicating responsibility for public sector pay by arguing it could not make a better offer without extra cash from Westminster.

"It is simply the truth that the amount of money we get for public services and pay in Wales is a consequence of the decisions that English ministers make for England.

"That is just the way the system is," he told BBC Politics Wales.

The Welsh government has offered NHS staff a pay rise of between 4% and 5.5% but nurses are seeking a 19% increase.

Nurses in England and Northern Ireland have also staged walkouts but strike action has been avoided in Scotland with a better pay offer from the Scottish government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the pay offer to nurses was appropriate and fair but union leaders have said further action would be "on his shoulders".

