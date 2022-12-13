Pub bosses fear for the industry's future as they cope with their own rising bills and customers spending less.

Landlord Gerwyn Evans, who represents publicans in Torfaen, says customers must "use it or lose it" if they want to retain local watering holes.

"So many pubs unfortunately are closing," he says.

"It's so sad that part of our national heritage and traditions are, sadly, going down, one by one."

Clive Watson, co-founder of City Pub Company which runs 45 bars, including four in Wales, is equally concerned.

"I don't want to be sensationalist about it, but it's bleak," he says.

The number of pubs in England and Wales hit its lowest level on record this year, figures show.