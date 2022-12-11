A mother-of-five said she has been forced to use food banks so that she can afford to buy Christmas presents for her children.

Charlotte Chapman, a 30-year-old single parent from Cardiff, said she had to rely on charities to get by, but wants to make Christmas magical.

"My decorations I've been buying every week, I spend £1, I won't spend over £1 on things," she said.

"You can make something good with just a little bit, you don't need a lot of money. It's just what you make of it."