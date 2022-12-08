Weather presenter Derek Brockway has warned snow could fall widely across Wales next week.

The meteorologist said there had already been some on higher ground in the Brecon Beacons, the Preseli Hills and the mountains of Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.

“There is a risk of more widespread sleet and snow spreading up from the south west,” he said.

A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Wales from Thursday until Saturday.