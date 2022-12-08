In September, 85-year-old Keith Royles broke his hip and was forced to wait seven hours for an ambulance, and then had to wait outside the hospital until the early hours of the morning.

His daughter, Tina Royles, said that it was "absolutely despicable".

Mr Royles, who lives in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, worked as a nurse, along with his wife and their daughter said they were "quite disgusted".

They understand the pressures on the NHS, but the system is broken.

Despite the long wait, Ms Royles said the staff who looked after her dad were amazing.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was deeply sorry about Mr Royles' experience, describing the seven-hour wait as "unacceptable".