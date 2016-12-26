"It's a bit of miracle really that it's finally got here."

Eira Morris said access to the internet has changed daily life in her isolated home where she raised four children without even a landline.

"We can watch normal television, Netflix, everything that everyone else can get down in the village," she explained.

Hafodty farmhouse on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, is Wales' highest home.

It now has some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK as part of a project to get fibre broadband to the summit of the mountain.

"This is life changing for us - monumental," said her son Elis.