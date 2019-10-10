"Unforgiveable to leave somebody for two years when they've lost a son."

Hayley Ryan's son Zaiyan was stillborn at 30 weeks in 2020, after she had previously been sent home from Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.

Two years later a Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board report found failings in her care, including the "inappropriate" discharge from hospital.

It has apologised for "delays and miscommunication".

She said new rules are needed to make sure patients are "listened to more".