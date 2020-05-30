"If I can't deliver the cancer care that I need to, the question is why I'm here in the first place."

Consultant urologist Tim Appanna said staff shortages mean “inevitably patient care is going to suffer”.

He called it "unbelievably frustrating", while another consultant said the impact on her patients was "heartbreaking".

Staff morale is at "rock bottom", a doctors' union said, with many thinking about leaving the profession.

The Welsh government said it was working on a plan to deal with the pressures.