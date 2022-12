Growing up Zoe Thomas never thought she could work in computing.

The 29-year-old from Caerphilly had thought coding was a job for men who were good at maths.

Even now women make up just 31% of staff in tech.

But she decided to try something new while working in customer service for a not-for-profit in London, and now codes for a living.

She said: “I’m building things and fixing things which I love doing.”