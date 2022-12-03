"It's only three or four hours that we have electricity... can you help with finding a 60kw generator?"

A man's video plea is one of many coming from Ukraine, where Russia is bombing energy infrastructure as winter begins to bite.

People in Bryn, Neath Port Talbot, have answered the call, collecting donations each Friday.

When they gather enough, "we load a van up and they go directly to Ukraine... to distressed families and two orphanages", said Gaynor Bowen, from the the town's action group.

They recently hauled a 60kw generator to Ukraine.

Video filmed and edited by Michael Burgess.