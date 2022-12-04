"We are not just a burden on society," says Ghofran Hamza, who left her home in Syria at the start of the civil war in 2011.

She says refugees can play a role in societies that help them, and support others.

Ghofran met with Renate Collins, who fled Prague, in then Czechoslovakia, and the Holocaust at the launch of an exhibition tracing the lives of refugees in Wales from the 1930s to the present day.

Both agreed that they have been made to feel welcome in Wales.

"I went to a coffee morning [on] Tuesday and I've never had so many hugs in my life," says Renate. "It was lovely."

The exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Ceredigion, runs until 29 January.

