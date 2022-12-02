Councils have been asked to raise levies so retained firefighters can be paid more.

Retained firefighters work other jobs but respond to emergencies on an on-call basis

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service chief service has 125 vacancies, which chief Roger Thomas called “unsustainable”, and he wants to see levies rise by up to 13%.

“We’re seeing younger generations perhaps not willing to do, or commit to the significant amount of hours that we ask them to do,” Mr Thomas said.