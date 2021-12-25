Barbecue experts Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn have offered their top tips for a cheap as chips Christmas dinner.

The stars of Sam and Shauna's Big Cook-Out, and owners of the now-closed Hang Fire Southern Kitchen in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, reckon big savings can be made by avoiding supermarkets.

In a trip to Cardiff Market the pair urged people only to buy what they need and to shop on a full stomach to avoid forking out for lunch.

"You need to have a list, you have to plan ahead," Shauna said.