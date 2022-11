These were the scenes among Wales fans as the national team crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar.

It was the first time they had made it to the tournament since they appeared in Sweden in 1958.

While the mood before the game was upbeat, they were defeated 3-0 by England.

To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and hope Iran-USA drew. If the other game was anything but a draw, Wales had to win by at least four goals.