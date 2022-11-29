This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle.

Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend.

The couple, 58 and 55, had been enjoying a ride on their Yamaha in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, in July.

Ms Amner was thrown eight feet (2.4m) in the air onto a garden wall as he sped on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Amner, among other injuries, suffered a triple open fracture of his thigh bone.

After Bell was arrested in July, he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Bell, of Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, admitted drug-driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with neither a licence nor insurance.

In 2008 it was reported his firm Inside Out was contracted to clean the windows of the then Prince of Wales.