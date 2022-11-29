Wales fans are praying for victory over England in Tuesday’s World Cup game despite the odds being stacked against them.

Wales must beat England and hope Iran and the USA draw to go through.

If the other game is not a draw, Wales must beat England by at least four goals.

“I hope the boys do us proud,” one fan said before the match at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

"Let's get a 4-0 result tonight and that will be fantastic," another said.