The rising cost of living is taking its toll on families coping with serious illness, with one mum saying the cost of trips to hospital is a constant worry.

Gemma Jones from Builth Wells, Powys, said a seven-day stay in Cardiff, where her daughter Tilly is being treated for Leukaemia, cost her £300 in food and fuel.

Six-year-old Tilly was diagnosed when she was four years old, and the family won't know if she is clear of the disease before 2027.

"I have epileptic fits most days from stress," Ms Jones says, adding she was struggling with gas and electricity prices.