After struggling to feel positive about her body Mari Gwenllian improved her confidence by using nude art.

The 27-year-old, who is from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, but lives in Cardiff, said it helped her feel better about herself.

She said she depicts different body-types and disabilities to spread positivity, confidence and awareness.

"I found the switch that has made me feel better about my body," Ms Gwenllian said.