More than a year after five-year-old Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy, Logan's teachers and classmates have been finding ways to honour his memory.

Head teacher at Tondu Primary School, Jane Prelogauskas, said he was an “absolutely fantastic boy”, and they loved him so much.

The school has a tribute to him and have named a star after him.

Ms Prelogauskas said: “We wanted to remember him, and the children wanted to have a little garden that they could use.

“He was very much part of our school family, and we’re still missing him now.”