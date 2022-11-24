After being a fixture at the biggest international rugby tournaments for decades, the Welsh national anthem has finally made its return to football's biggest stage.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau rang out loud at the Wales v USA match in Qatar on Monday, courtesy of thousands of travelling Wales fans

Freya Powell, 49, from Bargoed, Caerphilly, said: "During the anthem, I turned around and could see everyone had tears in their eyes.

"I could see through the tears in my own eyes grown men crying."