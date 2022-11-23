Wales' credentials as the land of song were burnished as the nation's return to the World Cup was serenaded by passionate singing from the fans.

Their choruses could be heard from pubs, fan zones and at pitch side in Qatar for Wales' first World Cup match since 1958.

Teary-eyed supporters in from Ceredigion to New York City belted out the national anthem before the match.

At one fan event in Doha, they were led by Welsh folk singer Dafydd Iwan, whose 1983 song Yma O Hyd, has become the Welsh football team's unofficial anthem.