A victim of stalking has said she was one of the "lucky ones" because she escaped with her life.

Chloe Hopkins, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, was stalked for seven years between the ages of 18 and 25.

An obsessed person bombarded her with abusive messages online, driving her to depression and bulimia.

Stalking was made a specific offence ten years ago, but with just 7% of stalking complaints resulting in a charge, Chloe said police need to find new ways to tackle the crime.

"We are all entitled to live our life freely, and peacefully and quietly without having someone thinking it's acceptable for them to keep doing this," she said.