Seth and Dylan both found it difficult to feel included with other children because of their disabilities, until they got into gaming.

13-year-old Seth, who uses a wheelchair due to a life-long progressive condition, said he loves gaming because it helped him "experience things like other people".

Health organisation Nice has recently approved a series of digital games to help children with anxiety while Children in Need has funded projects across the UK that use gaming to support young people.

"Games are accessible to everyone," said Seth.