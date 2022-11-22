"It was quite intimidating, I have to say," said Laura McAllister of the moment she was told to remove her rainbow bucket hat in Qatar.

The hat, which shows support for the LGBTQ+ community, is an "important symbol of everything we're about in Welsh football," the former Wales football captain said.

Professor McAllister, a gay woman, said it was important to support Wales' values of tolerance and equality at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

"It's important that people like me are prepared to confront this head-on," she said.