"Obviously I learn pieces in different ways," says blind pianist Rachel Starritt.

She said she first listens to different versions of the music, then goes through the fingerings with her teacher.

The 28-year-old, who has Asperger's, can learn entire concertos by ear and has perfect pitch.

Rachel became the first blind person to study for a music degree at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

Now she is among almost 100 disabled performers from a dozen countries at True Colors, an arts festival in Japan.