Cost of living: How much have prices risen in Cardiff Market?
Food prices are rising at their fastest rate for 45 years as the cost of staple foods come under intense pressure.
The BBC's Tyler Edwards took a trip to Cardiff Market to find out how much the costs of particular items have risen.
A bag of potatoes has doubled in price from a year ago to £1.50, while a whole sea bass from the fishmonger costs £3.95, up from £3.45 a year ago.
Meanwhile one coffee stall holder says he was paying £125 for 12kg of coffee beans last year, and is now being charged £175, meaning our coffee is more expensive too.