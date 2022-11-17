Food prices are rising at their fastest rate for 45 years as the cost of staple foods come under intense pressure.

The BBC's Tyler Edwards took a trip to Cardiff Market to find out how much the costs of particular items have risen.

A bag of potatoes has doubled in price from a year ago to £1.50, while a whole sea bass from the fishmonger costs £3.95, up from £3.45 a year ago.

Meanwhile one coffee stall holder says he was paying £125 for 12kg of coffee beans last year, and is now being charged £175, meaning our coffee is more expensive too.