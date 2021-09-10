This is the moment Conservative Gareth Davies stormed out of the Welsh Parliament chamber during health questions.

The Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd (MS) slammed his file on his desk before shouting at Health Minister Eluned Morgan.

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones asked Mr Davies to leave, at which point he walked out saying: "I will leave. It's an affront to democracy."

Mr Davies has since apologised to both Mrs Jones and Ms Morgan.