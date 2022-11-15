World Cup 2022: Excitement as Wales waves team off to Qatar
Crowds gathered at Cardiff Airport to wave off the Wales team ahead of the country's first appearance at the World Cup since 1958.
Hundreds of excited children were among those there there to give the team a huge send-off.
Fans also shared their feelings about Wales' chances ahead of the tournament, with many looking ahead to the match against England on 29 November as a potential highlight of the finals.
Wales open their campaign on Monday against the USA.