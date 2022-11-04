Cost of living: Wales fans face tough calls on World Cup
The cost of living crisis is forcing football fans to make tough decisions on whether they should travel to the World Cup.
Lauren McNie was saving for a house but watching Wales in Qatar became her goal.
“I’ve been saving up to get my own place but I think going to the World Cup is more important than that," she said.
For Edward Lewis the trip was too pricey.
“I was a bit stubborn in thinking, ‘we should do this, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity’," he said.
“In the end it’s probably best not to go.”