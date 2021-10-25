Grace Bayton's career choice has been quickly paying off.

Since becoming the youngest chartered accountant, the 20-year-old has been able to buy her second home.

At 16, she says she secured top marks in most of her GCSEs and was offered scholarships to study A-levels.

But she decided to turn them down, taking up an accounting apprenticeship instead of working towards a university degree.

Four years on, she now holds the distinction of being the youngest chartered management accountant, registered with industry body the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

While understanding the lure of going to university for many, she said she knew she was "ready to work".

"Don't just do something because that's what your friends are doing or that's what your family think you should do," says Grace from Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.

"Do whatever makes you happy - it can lead to good things."