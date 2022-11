Torrential rain and strong winds have brought disruption and flooding to parts of Wales.

A video posted on Facebook showed a car driving through flood water in Abercraf, Powys.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to flooding in Abercraf and nearby Ystradgynlais, as well as Cwmtwrch in Swansea on Wednesday evening.

A number of flood warnings have been issued for the Swansea Valley by Natural Resources Wales.