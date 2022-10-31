"We are proud, like thundering gigantic daffodils that will never be obliterated!"

Inspired by Michael Sheen, Louis, 12, wrote and performed a poem to spur on Wales for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Hollywood star was so impressed when he spotted the performance on Twitter that retweeted it.

Louis' English teacher in Risca Community Comprehensive School in Caerphilly county says they were completely overwhelmed by the reaction to his performance.