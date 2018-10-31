A woman who lived in the house with the most exorcisms in British history has recalled the spooky events that made her leave.

Liz Rich and her husband Bill moved into a remote farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons in 1989, which they thought would be their dream home.

But after experiencing poltergeist activity, apparitions, alleged possessions and even physical injury, Ms Rich went to Brecon cathedral to consult a priest, who visited the house speaking Latin and sprinkling "holy water here and there".

"And it did go away for a bit. But then it came back even stronger. We had exorcism after exorcism," said Ms Rich.