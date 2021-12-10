This is the moment a driver wrecked a police car by reversing into it twice.

Unlicensed Dino Price, of Wentloog Road in Rumney, Cardiff, admitted dangerous driving, affray and driving without a licence or insurance in Oak Street, Ebbw Vale, on 30 August.

Newport Crown Court heard the 22-year-old backed his flatbed vehicle into a Seat Leon police car.

Price also admitted threatening officers and damaging an Audi Q5.

The court heard his behaviour was "fairly exceptional".

Price, to be sentenced next month, was told jail was "highly likely".