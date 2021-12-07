"If we don't stand up now, where will our education system be in a few years' time?," asks Helen John, a teacher from Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Teachers in Wales are being balloted on industrial action after being offered below inflation pay rises.

Andrea Jones, a teacher from Abercrave, Powys, said while recruitment was a big problem, retaining teachers posed an ever bigger challenge.

Not all parents agree with plans to strike, with some saying children will suffer as a result.