This is the moment a seven-year-old girl was almost knocked down by a bus that failed to stop for a red light on a pedestrian crossing.

Courtney was waiting at a crossing on Somerton Road in Newport with her mother, Tracy Flynn, on 13 October.

She began crossing the road when the green man came on, indicating it was safe to cross, but quickly turned around when a Newport Bus vehicle failed to stop.

South Wales Police said it was investigating after reports of careless driving by a Newport Bus employee.

Newport Transport said it was taking the matter seriously and was "fully assisting" the police investigation.