One woman has said it was "soul-destroying" being told her illness was all in her head when she was a teenager.

Former teacher Debbie Schwartz, 47, has an illness so rare experts have still not been able to identify it.

Debbie, who has hearing loss, is partially sighted and has no feeling in her hands and below her knees, said her quality of life is "getting worse".

She is now among the first at the UK's first specialist clinic of its type for patients with syndromes without a name.