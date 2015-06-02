A witness to a rollercoaster incident in which a man was injured says people started screaming when they realised one of the carriages was shaking.

Dr Harriet Lloyd from Carmarthenshire was waiting for her husband and son, who were on the ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire.

"One of the carriages towards the back had been shaking a bit as they were going round, People started screaming and saying stop," she said.

The park remains closed to the public and an investigation is underway.