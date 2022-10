Seven red cards were handed out following a mass brawl between players of Rhyl 1879 and Bangor 1876.

The match, in the Ardal North West league, was won 2-1 by Bangor and is being investigated by the The Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Rhyl manager Gareth Thomas, who was sent from the bench for apparent dissent, labelled the situation "an absolute disgrace".

"The scenes that have followed at the end are not good enough," he added.