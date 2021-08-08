Plumber Barney Williams is struggling to get on the housing ladder after moving back to Powys.

He went to university in Bath and now he and his wife have returned to the county they grew up in.

But tens of thousands of new homes face delays or being scrapped because of phosphate pollution in rivers.

Tougher rules to protect rivers are having a big impact on housebuilders.

Mr Williams, from Builth Wells, said: “We want somewhere to call home.”