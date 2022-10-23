Owain James, 34, said he's trying to remain positive despite having an incurable brain tumour.

He and his wife Ellie want to raise £250,000 for treatment not currently available on the NHS.

He's had surgery and is now undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

But Mr James, who has an 18-month-old daughter, has been told he may only have months to live without treatment.

"I feel OK," he said. "I have got to look at it like that - I will keep going."

Mrs James has praised the NHS care her husband received but feels more could be done with better funding.

The Welsh government said the NHS only offered treatments that had been assessed by expert bodies for their clinical and cost-effectiveness.