"If I had to wait the eight hours my son would have been dead."

Georgia Faith Johnson said she was horrified by how long an 999 operator said she would have to wait when Tobias, two, had a seizure at their Cardiff home.

His eyes rolled to the back of his head and the colour drained from his face, his mum said.

Tobias became "lifeless" on the way to A&E in a car, eventually getting help from a bystander, who was an off-duty fireman.

He survived, but his mum called the funding pressures on the health service "scary".

Health Minister Eluned Morgan apologised, saying it was "unacceptable".

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was under extreme pressure.