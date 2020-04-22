First Minister Mark Drakeford went viral with his furious eruption at Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies on Tuesday.

It is not the first time Wales' politicians have seen red.

The Welsh government’s then-health minister Vaughan Gething suffered a microphone malfunction and was caught swearing about Labour colleague Jenny Rathbone in 2020.

In 1985, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock attacked Liverpool’s left wing Militant group and in 2018 Adam Price and Carwyn Jones slugged it out in the Senedd as the former first minister was accused of breaching data protection rules.